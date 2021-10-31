Gallery of the crowds and bands at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.
Gallery of the crowds and bands at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.

31 more flashbacks to Simple Minds gig at Alnwick in 2014

Simple Minds, Toploader and Ella Janes warmed up a large crowd on a wet and cold day at the 2014 concert in Alnwick Pastures.

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:26 pm

Here is another gallery of pictures from the classic show. Take a look at Part One if you missed it. And here are pictures from previous A lnwick concerts: Jessie J in 2012, Part 1 and Part 2; Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; the amazing Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

1. All wrapped up

Crowds at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

2. Cheers!

Crowds at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

3. It's raining, men!

Crowds at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

4. I spy with my little eye...

Crowds at the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Alnwick
Next Page
Page 1 of 8