31 flashbacks to Simple Minds gig at Alnwick in 2014

By Amanda Bourn
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:08 BST
Simple Minds, Toploader and Ella Janes warmed up a large crowd on a wet and cold day at the 2014 concert in Alnwick Pastures.

Can you believe it was almost 11 years ago? Here is another gallery of pictures from the classic show. Take a look at Part One if you missed it.

And here are pictures from previous Alnwick concerts: Jessie J in 2012, Part 1 and Part 2; Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; the amazing Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

1. All wrapped up

1. All wrapped up

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Cheers!

2. Cheers!

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. It's raining, men!

3. It's raining, men!

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. I spy with my little eye...

4. I spy with my little eye...

Photo: Jane Coltman

