22 lovely pictures of school starters from Northumberland now about to get their GCSE results

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
It’s a big week for these students as they get their GCSE results.

Time has certainly flown by as we take a dip into our archive with this selection of pictures from their early school days in 2013.

The new reception pupils with the members of staff at St Michael's First School in Alnwick.

1. St Michael's First School in Alnwick

The new reception pupils with the members of staff at St Michael's First School in Alnwick. Photo: Jane Coltman

The new reception class at Rothbury First School.

2. Rothbury First School

The new reception class at Rothbury First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

A happy class of reception class pupils at Shilbottle First School.

3. Shilbottle First School

A happy class of reception class pupils at Shilbottle First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

The new reception class pupils at Swarland First School.

4. Swarland First School

The new reception class pupils at Swarland First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

