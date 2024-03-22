21 pictures from Alnwick school prom in 2011

We’re coming up to prom season again – so we've taken another dip into our archives.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT

Here is a selection of pictures from the 2011 prom for students at Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick.

Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Emily Fahy, Kitty Chrisp, Annabel Freeman, Tasha Robson and Claudia Pearson.

1. 2011 prom 1

Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Emily Fahy, Kitty Chrisp, Annabel Freeman, Tasha Robson and Claudia Pearson. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Angus Gillespie-Payne, Adam Wilkinson and Dale Jemmett.

2. 2011 prom 2

Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Angus Gillespie-Payne, Adam Wilkinson and Dale Jemmett. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Jacob Donaldson and Andrew Stanwix.

3. 2011 prom 3

Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Jacob Donaldson and Andrew Stanwix. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Steph Courty and Erin Smith.

4. 2011 prom 4

Duchess's High School year 11 prom 2011. Steph Courty and Erin Smith. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickDuchess