Members of Rotakids in Alnwick were visited by John Minhinick, president of Rotary International Britain and Ireland, to see how they are progressing with their work to support the Rotary project which aimed to eradicate Polio. Pupils from the Dukes, Lindisfarne and Alnwick South First School are also seen with Alnwick Rotary president Marion Long and district governor Celia Leach, in February 2013. Photo: Jane Coltman