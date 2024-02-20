The school closed in 2017 as part of a reorganisation of the Alnwick Partnership and a move to a two-tier education system.
Since then, the school building has become the Lindisfarne Centre and plans are in place to demolish the gymnasium and frontage that faces west onto the school field.
It’s undecided what will happen to the demolished buildings but the residents and councillors are keen for the playing field to become a public park.
For those who attended the school, here’s a bit of nostalgia from different generations.
Some of the prizewinners at World Book Day at Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick, in March 2016. Photo: Jane Coltman
Lindisfarne Middle School fair for Aidan Jackowiak Smith. Teacher Robbie Best got soaked by pupils Nicholas Watson, James Eyres, Samantha Laing and Hayden English, in July 2013. Photo: Jane Coltman
Members of Rotakids in Alnwick were visited by John Minhinick, president of Rotary International Britain and Ireland, to see how they are progressing with their work to support the Rotary project which aimed to eradicate Polio. Pupils from the Dukes, Lindisfarne and Alnwick South First School are also seen with Alnwick Rotary president Marion Long and district governor Celia Leach, in February 2013. Photo: Jane Coltman
Lindisfarne Middle School pupils raised £53 for the Red Cross to use in Japan by holding a football match with Euan Moir (centre) and the team captain Sam Eggleston and Samual Eastham, in April 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman