1987 remembered with these 25 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Amble, Belford, Wooler and more

We’ve taken another dip into our archives to bring you some old pictures from around Northumberland – this time from 1987.

By Ian Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:49 BST

It was a year that Everton won the football league title and hit singles included Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, Starship’s ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’, Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Take a trip down memory lane with these 25 local pictures.

A victorious Alan Beith MP after the election count.

1. Election

A victorious Alan Beith MP after the election count. Photo: staff

The 2nd Alnwick Scouts held a coffee morning in the Northumberland Hall.

2. Alnwick Scouts

The 2nd Alnwick Scouts held a coffee morning in the Northumberland Hall. Photo: staff

Princess Anne at Hedgeley with Riding For The Disabled.

3. Riding For The Disabled

Princess Anne at Hedgeley with Riding For The Disabled. Photo: staff

The opening of Amble Marina.

4. Amble Marina.

The opening of Amble Marina. Photo: staff

