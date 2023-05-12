1987 remembered with these 25 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Amble, Belford, Wooler and more
We’ve taken another dip into our archives to bring you some old pictures from around Northumberland – this time from 1987.
It was a year that Everton won the football league title and hit singles included Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, Starship’s ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’, Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.
Take a trip down memory lane with these 25 local pictures.
