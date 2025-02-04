A look back at Cramlington Learning Village's prom in 2011. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)placeholder image
19 pictures from the Cramlington Learning Village prom in 2011

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Today we are heading back to 2011, when more than 200 pupils from Cramlington Learning Village put on their finery and headed to their prom.

The students, then aged 15 to 16, had just finished their GCSE exams and they made their way to St James’ Park in Newcastle to celebrate.

Take a look back at that night in 19 great pictures.

(L-R) Kyle Walker, Frazer Burns, and Connor Selby blow bubbles during the school prom.

(L-R) Kyle Walker, Frazer Burns, and Connor Selby blow bubbles during the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

James Pervis tries on a friend's hat during the prom.

James Pervis tries on a friend's hat during the prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Matthew Rayner and Erin Bowmaker pose for pictures with school friends before catching the bus to the school prom.

Matthew Rayner and Erin Bowmaker pose for pictures with school friends before catching the bus to the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Paul Prince hugs his prom date Jessica Cotton during the school prom.

Paul Prince hugs his prom date Jessica Cotton during the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

