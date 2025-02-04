The students, then aged 15 to 16, had just finished their GCSE exams and they made their way to St James’ Park in Newcastle to celebrate.
Take a look back at that night in 19 great pictures.
(L-R) Kyle Walker, Frazer Burns, and Connor Selby blow bubbles during the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
James Pervis tries on a friend's hat during the prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
Matthew Rayner and Erin Bowmaker pose for pictures with school friends before catching the bus to the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
Paul Prince hugs his prom date Jessica Cotton during the school prom. Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images