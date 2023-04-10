News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
Pictures from 1987.Pictures from 1987.
Pictures from 1987.

19 pictures from schools and youth groups in 1987 featuring Alnwick, Berwick, Alnmouth, Tweedmouth, Wooler, Belford, Chatton and Swarland

Can it really be 36 years ago?

By Ian Smith
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to give an airing to these schoolday pictures from 1987 – the year Rick Astley had the biggest hit record with ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and Coventry City won the FA Cup.

Here are 19 pictures to enjoy.

Tweedmouth Middle Netball Team in 1987.

1. Tweedmouth Middle

Tweedmouth Middle Netball Team in 1987. Photo: no

Photo Sales
The Duchess's High School charities week committee in 1987.

2. Duchess's High 1

The Duchess's High School charities week committee in 1987. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Chatton CEAF School, 1987. Back L-R, Mrs Kathy Charters, Steven Cook, Michael Strother, Joy Stobbs, Gillian Spours, Kirsty Gavioli, Sarah Prytherch, Laurel Smith, Adam Carr, Graham Cutter and Mrs Jenny Taylor. Middle L-R, Alice Prytherch, Tony Robson, Roger Cutter, Colin Stobbs, Edwin Rutherford, Gavin Douglas, David Scott, Geoffrey Pringle, Michael Thomson and Leona Fiddes. Seated L-R, Donna-Marie Perry, Emma Fiddes, Maria Scott, Anne-Marie Pringle, Lynne Hunter, Eleanor Smith and Rebecca Strother. Front L-R, Debbie Westwood, Beth Robson, Nicky Cook, Samantha Temple and Nicola Isats.

3. Chatton CEAF School

Chatton CEAF School, 1987. Back L-R, Mrs Kathy Charters, Steven Cook, Michael Strother, Joy Stobbs, Gillian Spours, Kirsty Gavioli, Sarah Prytherch, Laurel Smith, Adam Carr, Graham Cutter and Mrs Jenny Taylor. Middle L-R, Alice Prytherch, Tony Robson, Roger Cutter, Colin Stobbs, Edwin Rutherford, Gavin Douglas, David Scott, Geoffrey Pringle, Michael Thomson and Leona Fiddes. Seated L-R, Donna-Marie Perry, Emma Fiddes, Maria Scott, Anne-Marie Pringle, Lynne Hunter, Eleanor Smith and Rebecca Strother. Front L-R, Debbie Westwood, Beth Robson, Nicky Cook, Samantha Temple and Nicola Isats. Photo: no

Photo Sales
Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987.

4. Lindisfarne Middle

Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
AlnwickBerwickAlnmouthWoolerCoventry CityRick Astley