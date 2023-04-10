We’ve taken another dip into our archive to give an airing to these schoolday pictures from 1987 – the year Rick Astley had the biggest hit record with ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and Coventry City won the FA Cup.
Here are 19 pictures to enjoy.
1. Tweedmouth Middle
Tweedmouth Middle Netball Team in 1987. Photo: no
2. Duchess's High 1
The Duchess's High School charities week committee in 1987. Photo: staff
3. Chatton CEAF School
Chatton CEAF School, 1987.
Back L-R, Mrs Kathy Charters, Steven Cook, Michael Strother, Joy Stobbs, Gillian Spours, Kirsty Gavioli, Sarah Prytherch, Laurel Smith, Adam Carr, Graham Cutter and Mrs Jenny Taylor.
Middle L-R, Alice Prytherch, Tony Robson, Roger Cutter, Colin Stobbs, Edwin Rutherford, Gavin Douglas, David Scott, Geoffrey Pringle, Michael Thomson and Leona Fiddes.
Seated L-R, Donna-Marie Perry, Emma Fiddes, Maria Scott, Anne-Marie Pringle, Lynne Hunter, Eleanor Smith and Rebecca Strother.
Front L-R, Debbie Westwood, Beth Robson, Nicky Cook, Samantha Temple and Nicola Isats. Photo: no
4. Lindisfarne Middle
Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987. Photo: staff