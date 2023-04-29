News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
16 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
16 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
19 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
Schooldays in Northumberland, 1986.Schooldays in Northumberland, 1986.
Schooldays in Northumberland, 1986.

19 pictures from 1986 featuring schooldays in Alnwick, Berwick, Amble, Wooler, Norham, Acklington, Powburn, Tillside and Longridge

We’ve taken another dip into our archives to help bring back schoolday memories from 1986.

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

It was the year that Top Gun hit movie screens (first time around) and The Communards' Don't Leave Me This Way was the biggest selling record.

This selection of 19 pictures features schools and youth groups from around north Northumberland.

Tweedmouth Middle School pupils got to play at St James’ Park in a special invitation six-a-side prior to the Newcastle against Tottenham match in 1986. The boys, from left to right, were Allan Hall, Allan Fish, Jamie Stewart, Martin Renton, Scott Mitchell, Steven Strachan, Marc Payne and Darren Cromarty.

1. Tweedmouth Middle

Tweedmouth Middle School pupils got to play at St James’ Park in a special invitation six-a-side prior to the Newcastle against Tottenham match in 1986. The boys, from left to right, were Allan Hall, Allan Fish, Jamie Stewart, Martin Renton, Scott Mitchell, Steven Strachan, Marc Payne and Darren Cromarty. Photo: no

Photo Sales
The Duchess's High School in Alnwick under 16 tennis team in June 1986.

2. Duchess's High

The Duchess's High School in Alnwick under 16 tennis team in June 1986. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Berwick Middle School hand over £1000 to the Heart Foundation. May 1986.

3. Berwick Middle

Berwick Middle School hand over £1000 to the Heart Foundation. May 1986. Photo: no

Photo Sales
Glendale Middle School put on play called 'Burning Bush'. May 1986.

4. Glendale Middle

Glendale Middle School put on play called 'Burning Bush'. May 1986. Photo: no

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:AlnwickBerwickWoolerTillsidelongridge