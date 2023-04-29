We’ve taken another dip into our archives to help bring back schoolday memories from 1986.
It was the year that Top Gun hit movie screens (first time around) and The Communards' Don't Leave Me This Way was the biggest selling record.
This selection of 19 pictures features schools and youth groups from around north Northumberland.
1. Tweedmouth Middle
Tweedmouth Middle School pupils got to play at St James’ Park in a special invitation six-a-side prior to the Newcastle against Tottenham match in 1986. The boys, from left to right, were Allan Hall, Allan Fish, Jamie Stewart, Martin Renton, Scott Mitchell, Steven Strachan, Marc Payne and Darren Cromarty. Photo: no
2. Duchess's High
The Duchess's High School in Alnwick under 16 tennis team in June 1986. Photo: staff
3. Berwick Middle
Berwick Middle School hand over £1000 to the Heart Foundation. May 1986. Photo: no
4. Glendale Middle
Glendale Middle School put on play called 'Burning Bush'. May 1986. Photo: no