19 Comic Relief retro pictures from schools in Alnwick, Amble, Rothbury, Seahouses, Belford, Wooler, Thropton, Embleton, Ellingham, Tritlington, Branton and Warkworth

Comic Relief is back on Friday, March 17 with lots of people doing something funny for money.

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:07 GMT

The charity fundraiser began back in 1985 in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

Since then it has raised millions of pounds to help people around the world and in the United Kingdom.

Find out how to get involved with this year’s fundraiser at https://www.comicrelief.com/

Here are 19 pictures of Northumberland schools raising money for Comic Relief.

Tritlington children celebrating Red Nose Day in 2013 wearing their red noses and red tie dye T-shirts which they made in school as part of their learning about Africa.

1. Tritlington

Tritlington children celebrating Red Nose Day in 2013 wearing their red noses and red tie dye T-shirts which they made in school as part of their learning about Africa. Photo: NOP

Children from Wooler First School went to school dressed in red and wearing their funny noses in 2017.

2. Wooler

Children from Wooler First School went to school dressed in red and wearing their funny noses in 2017. Photo: nop

Amelia Davis, Georgina Henderson and Niamh Mackintosh at their Comic Relief exhibition at Warkworth CofE First School in 2011.

3. Warkworth

Amelia Davis, Georgina Henderson and Niamh Mackintosh at their Comic Relief exhibition at Warkworth CofE First School in 2011. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Rothbury First School pupils handed in a £1000 cheque to the TSB, money they raised at Comic Relief in 1988.

4. Rothbury

Rothbury First School pupils handed in a £1000 cheque to the TSB, money they raised at Comic Relief in 1988. Photo: staff

AlnwickSeahousesWooler
