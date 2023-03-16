19 Comic Relief retro pictures from schools in Alnwick, Amble, Rothbury, Seahouses, Belford, Wooler, Thropton, Embleton, Ellingham, Tritlington, Branton and Warkworth
Comic Relief is back on Friday, March 17 with lots of people doing something funny for money.
The charity fundraiser began back in 1985 in response to the famine in Ethiopia.
Since then it has raised millions of pounds to help people around the world and in the United Kingdom.
Find out how to get involved with this year’s fundraiser at https://www.comicrelief.com/
Here are 19 pictures of Northumberland schools raising money for Comic Relief.
