To whet people’s appetites, we thought it would be nice to look at a selection of photos from previous Morpeth Fair Days from our archives.

17 flashback photos of Morpeth Fair Day fun from our archives

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
One of the biggest events in Northumberland is taking place this weekend.

There will once again be plenty of attractions to enjoy at Morpeth Fair Day on Saturday and Sunday.

More information about all the activities is available on the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page.

The fancy dress winner in 2011 was then six-year-old Avatar Joe Pattison, from Bedlington.

1. 2011

The fancy dress winner in 2011 was then six-year-old Avatar Joe Pattison, from Bedlington. Photo: Jane Coltman

Pipe band winds its way through the town centre.

2. 2009

Pipe band winds its way through the town centre. Photo: National World

Likely lads: Rain didn't dampen the spirits of comperes Mick Watson and John Beynon.

3. 2010

Likely lads: Rain didn't dampen the spirits of comperes Mick Watson and John Beynon. Photo: Jane Coltman

A young visitor from Chernobyl wears a policeman's helmet.

4. 2013

A young visitor from Chernobyl wears a policeman's helmet. Photo: NOP

