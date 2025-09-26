Madness in Alnwick.placeholder image
Madness in Alnwick.

17 fantastic pictures remembering when Madness came to Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:23 BST
Alnwick was awash with pork pie hats, fezes and monochome chequered T-shirts in 2018 as the town was struck by more than a touch of madness.

Madness headlined the spectacular Summer House Sounds concert in the Pastures opposite Alnwick Castle – with thousands of people turning out to sing along to Baggy Trousers, Our House, House of Fun and many more.

Take a trip down memory lane with these 17 pictures from the concert.

Madness frontman Suggs on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

1. Madness

Madness frontman Suggs on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

2. Madness 2

Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Madness on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

3. Madness 3

Madness on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

4. Madness 4

Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Alnwick Castle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice