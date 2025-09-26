Madness headlined the spectacular Summer House Sounds concert in the Pastures opposite Alnwick Castle – with thousands of people turning out to sing along to Baggy Trousers, Our House, House of Fun and many more.
Take a trip down memory lane with these 17 pictures from the concert.
Madness frontman Suggs on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman
Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman
Madness on stage in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman
Crowds enjoy a night of Madness in the pastures by Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman