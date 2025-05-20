We’ve taken a look through our archives and come up with 15 lovely pictures from down the years.
1. Hillcrest Maternity Unit
Duchess Elizabeth with some Hillcrest babies and mothers at the opening of the Hillcrest Maternity Unit in Alnwick. Photo: staff
2. Hillcrest
It was a double delight at Hillcrest in 1987 when New Years Day's babies were delivered to Mrs Short and Mrs Wade. Photo: staff
3. Hillcrest
HILLCREST MATERNITY UNIT LEAGUE OF FRIENDS PRESENT MUG TO NEW YEAR BABY JOE DIXON IN 2006. Photo: JC
4. Hillcrest
HILLCREST MATERNITY FIRST BABY OF 2008. CUP PRESENTATION. Photo: KW