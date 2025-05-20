15 lovely pictures of New Year babies born at Hillcrest Maternity Unit in Alnwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 15:02 BST
Each year the League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital presents the first baby born in the new year at Hillcrest Maternity Unit with a commemorative plate.

We’ve taken a look through our archives and come up with 15 lovely pictures from down the years.

Duchess Elizabeth with some Hillcrest babies and mothers at the opening of the Hillcrest Maternity Unit in Alnwick.

1. Hillcrest Maternity Unit

Duchess Elizabeth with some Hillcrest babies and mothers at the opening of the Hillcrest Maternity Unit in Alnwick. Photo: staff

It was a double delight at Hillcrest in 1987 when New Years Day's babies were delivered to Mrs Short and Mrs Wade.

2. Hillcrest

It was a double delight at Hillcrest in 1987 when New Years Day's babies were delivered to Mrs Short and Mrs Wade. Photo: staff

HILLCREST MATERNITY UNIT LEAGUE OF FRIENDS PRESENT MUG TO NEW YEAR BABY JOE DIXON IN 2006.

3. Hillcrest

HILLCREST MATERNITY UNIT LEAGUE OF FRIENDS PRESENT MUG TO NEW YEAR BABY JOE DIXON IN 2006. Photo: JC

HILLCREST MATERNITY FIRST BABY OF 2008. CUP PRESENTATION.

4. Hillcrest

HILLCREST MATERNITY FIRST BABY OF 2008. CUP PRESENTATION. Photo: KW

