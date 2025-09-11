The exhibition forms part of Heritage Open Days and will be shown from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 20 in the former Tourist Information Centre, beneath Northumberland Hall. The entrance is from the marketplace and entry is free.

The Duke’s School was originally based on Green Batt and founded in 1810 by Hugh, 2nd Duke of Northumberland to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of King George III and provide elementary education for 200 poor boys.

By 1901 with an expanding curriculum, it was given secondary status and the then 6th Duke of Northumberland undertook to provide a new building and equip it with the most up to date fittings and furniture. The new school cost £13,000 and opened in 1904.

The school became a boys’ Grammar School until 1977 when it became a local Middle School catering for girls and boys aged nine to thirteen.

It closed in 2017 and plans for conversion into housing are currently waiting approval.

Here, we’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with 15 fantastic photographs from the school in 2004.

1 . Dukes Middle THE DUKE MIDDLE SCHOOL CELEBRATE THEIR 40TH ANNIVERSARY IN AN EDWARDIAN STYLE, TEACHERS AND PUPILS ALL GOT DRESSED UP FOR THE OCCASION AND AN ASSEMBLY WAS HELD IN THE COMPANY OF HIS GRACE THE DUKE OF NORTHUMBERLAND.

2 . Dukes Middle ALNWICK THEATRE CLUB GIVES PROCEEDS OF PANTOMIME TO DUKES MIDDLE SCHOOL TO RESTORE SCHOOL GATES.