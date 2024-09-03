School starters in 2015.School starters in 2015.
14 retro pictures of school starters from Berwick and north Northumberland back in 2015

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
The kids are heading off to school – and for some it will be for the first time.

We’ve taken a dip into our archive and come up with this selection of school starters from the Berwick and surrounding area in 2015.

The reception class pupils at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick.

1. Holy Trinity

The reception class pupils at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick. Photo: Jane Coltman

The reception year pupils at Spittal First School.

2. Spittal

The reception year pupils at Spittal First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

The reception class pupils at Tweedmouth West First School.

3. Tweedmouth West

The reception class pupils at Tweedmouth West First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

New starters at Ford First School

4. Ford

New starters at Ford First School Photo: Jane Coltman

