King Charles III has visited Northumberland numerous times but, back in July 2012, he made his first trip to Seahouses.

A visit to the Swallow Fish smokery and the RNLI station was a focal point but he also took time to meet well-wishers.

It was part of a two-day tour of the region which included a stay at Alnwick Castle as a guest of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland.

Here are 14 pictures from the day.

1 . Seahouses 1 Well-wishers greeting HRH Prince Charles. Photo: Kimberley Powell Photo Sales

2 . Seahouses 2 HRH Prince Charles talks to Seahouses First School pupils and admires their home made flags. Photo: Kimberley Powell Photo Sales

3 . Seahouses 3 HRH Prince Charles visits the Swallowfish Smokery in Seahouses. Photo: Kimberley Powell Photo Sales

