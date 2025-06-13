14 fantastic photos from down the years as Holy Trinity First School in Berwick celebrates 300th anniversary

By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:44 BST
Children at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick have been celebrating the 300th anniversary of the school by experiencing what school may have been like through the ages.

The celebrations continue with a ‘share your memories’ event at the school on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 12pm.

Here are 14 fantastic pictures of pupils down the years, all the way back to the 1920s.

The class of 2025 marking the school's 300th anniversary.

1. 2025

The class of 2025 marking the school's 300th anniversary. Photo: Holy Trinity

The school moved from The Parade to Bell Tower in 1987. Undated photo.

2. Bell Tower

The school moved from The Parade to Bell Tower in 1987. Undated photo. Photo: Holy Trinity/Berwick Record Office

An undated photo from the Bell Tower site.

3. Bell Tower 2

An undated photo from the Bell Tower site. Photo: Holy Trinity/Berwick Record Office

Mrs Robertson's 187/88 class.

4. 1987/88

Mrs Robertson's 187/88 class. Photo: Holy Trinity/Berwick Record Office

