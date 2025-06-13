The celebrations continue with a ‘share your memories’ event at the school on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 12pm.
Here are 14 fantastic pictures of pupils down the years, all the way back to the 1920s.
1 / 4
The celebrations continue with a ‘share your memories’ event at the school on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 12pm.
Here are 14 fantastic pictures of pupils down the years, all the way back to the 1920s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.