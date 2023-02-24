Many teams from Duchess’s High School in Alnwick have had sporting success over the years.
Here’s a selection from our archive of school rugby, hockey, netball, cricket and football teams.
Duchess's Community High School U15s knock out cricket champions in 2014.
Photo: NOP
The Duchess's scrum looking solid in 2012.
Photo: nop
The Duchess's High School U/18 hockey team in 2010.
Photo: Jane Coltman
DHS U/18 hockey team members in 2011. Grace Pettifer, Jess Fornear, Hannah Todd, Steph Courty, Emma Brown, Holly Mackenley, Hannah Pringle, Erin Smith, Tasha Robson and Linzi Taylor. (Absent from photo are Leanne Taylor and Mel Darling).
Photo: Jane Coltman