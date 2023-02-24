News you can trust since 1854
Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.
Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

13 pictures of sports teams from Duchess's High School in Alnwick

Many teams from Duchess’s High School in Alnwick have had sporting success over the years.

By Ian Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:25pm

Here’s a selection from our archive of school rugby, hockey, netball, cricket and football teams.

1. Duchess's High 1

Duchess's Community High School U15s knock out cricket champions in 2014.

Photo: NOP

2. Duchess's High 2

The Duchess's scrum looking solid in 2012.

Photo: nop

3. Duchess's High 3

The Duchess's High School U/18 hockey team in 2010.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Duchess's High 4

DHS U/18 hockey team members in 2011. Grace Pettifer, Jess Fornear, Hannah Todd, Steph Courty, Emma Brown, Holly Mackenley, Hannah Pringle, Erin Smith, Tasha Robson and Linzi Taylor. (Absent from photo are Leanne Taylor and Mel Darling).

Photo: Jane Coltman

