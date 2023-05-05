News you can trust since 1854
12 pictures of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, Prince William, and others during past royal visits to Northumberland

With everyone in coronation mode, can you remember past royal visits to Northumberland?

By Ian Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:49 BST

There have been plenty over the years, and these images just scratch the surface.

Here are 12 images from occasions that members of the royal family paid a visit to Northumberland.

Prince Charles, then the Prince of Wales, has a small taster of Hepple Gin during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company distillery.

1. Rothbury, 2018

Prince Charles, then the Prince of Wales, has a small taster of Hepple Gin during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company distillery. Photo: Ian Forsyth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles speaks with Lady Riddell as he visits a site of wild Juniper seedlings planted in heather moorland during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company.

2. Rothbury, 2018

Charles speaks with Lady Riddell as he visits a site of wild Juniper seedlings planted in heather moorland during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company. Photo: Ian Forsyth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen chats to cub scouts on Marygate.

3. Berwick, 2001

The Queen chats to cub scouts on Marygate. Photo: no

The Queen on the steps of Berwick town hall with Mayor Rae Huntly.

4. Berwick, 2001

The Queen on the steps of Berwick town hall with Mayor Rae Huntly. Photo: National World

