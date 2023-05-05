With everyone in coronation mode, can you remember past royal visits to Northumberland?
There have been plenty over the years, and these images just scratch the surface.
Here are 12 images from occasions that members of the royal family paid a visit to Northumberland.
1. Rothbury, 2018
Prince Charles, then the Prince of Wales, has a small taster of Hepple Gin during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company distillery. Photo: Ian Forsyth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
2. Rothbury, 2018
Charles speaks with Lady Riddell as he visits a site of wild Juniper seedlings planted in heather moorland during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company. Photo: Ian Forsyth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
3. Berwick, 2001
The Queen chats to cub scouts on Marygate. Photo: no
4. Berwick, 2001
The Queen on the steps of Berwick town hall with Mayor Rae Huntly. Photo: National World