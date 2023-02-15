It’s often said that school days are the best time of your life.
They will certainly have provided many long lasting memories.
Here are 10 pictures from our archives from Duchess’s High School in Alnwick where you might spot some familiar faces.
1. Duchess's 1
A-Level drama and theatre studies students from the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.
2. Duchess's High 2
The Duchess’s Community High School held a wear a football shirt to school day and a bake sale in memory of Bradley Lowery.
3. Duchess's 3
The Duchess Community High School staff in their Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children.
4. Duchess's High 4
A group from the Duchess's High School in Alnwick pictured during a trip to France.
