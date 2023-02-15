News you can trust since 1854
Duchess's High School, Alnwick.
10 pictures from the archives from Duchess’s High School in Alnwick

It’s often said that school days are the best time of your life.

By Ian Smith
57 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:04pm

They will certainly have provided many long lasting memories.

Here are 10 pictures from our archives from Duchess’s High School in Alnwick where you might spot some familiar faces.

1. Duchess's 1

A-Level drama and theatre studies students from the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

Photo: NOP

2. Duchess's High 2

The Duchess’s Community High School held a wear a football shirt to school day and a bake sale in memory of Bradley Lowery.

Photo: NOP

3. Duchess's 3

The Duchess Community High School staff in their Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children.

Photo: nop

4. Duchess's High 4

A group from the Duchess's High School in Alnwick pictured during a trip to France.

Photo: nop

