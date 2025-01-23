Wooler life calendars by local artist raise over £650 towards Children's Countryside Day
Anthea Wood, owner of Atwood Art, made the decision to put together the calendars after an influx of positive feedback from some pieces she had posted to Facebook.
From farmers receiving their blood pressure checks, to sheepdogs on a quad – the art reflected the unique scenes of rural life in Wooler which inspired Anthea’s work.
Anthea decided to sell the calendars and donate 50% of the profits to Glendale Agricultural Society to support the annual Children’s Countryside Day. She has now raised over £650, having sold over 200 calendars and plans to fundraise even further.
Anthea said: “I'm absolutely thrilled with the amount that we have raised so far. I've been blown away by the response from the Wooler community who have really got behind the sketches.
"Plans are underway to turn some of the images into greeting cards as an additional fundraiser towards this year's Children's Countryside Day.
"I've had requests to buy the original sketches but I am holding on to them for the moment and will plan an exhibition and silent auction which I hope will be another community event.
“Children's Countryside Day is an inspired way to introduce farming and the countryside to the next generation and I hope to be there on the day to make sketches from life.”
Gemma Douglas, from the Glendale Agricultural Society added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Anthea, and we are grateful to her for donating 50% of the profits from the sale of them to our annual Children's Countryside Day.
“Anthea managed to capture so perfectly the spirit of Glendale life and the community who live and work here, and in doing so has raised much needed funds and awareness of our event.”
Children’s Countryside Day has educated more than 27,000 school children over the past 18 years. The event costs in the region of £33,000 to stage.
Exhibitors share their knowledge with the children attending, to explain where food comes from and how it is produced - with an emphasis on giving a wider understanding of the countryside, the environment and the people who work in the rural economy.
