The unveiling of a rediscovered mural from a North Shields pub saw over 25 members of the fishing community come together to witness the return of a piece of Fish Quay history.

The event on Wednesday, January 15, celebrated the work of Eddie Rowley, a renowned local painter and decorator, who originally painted the mural above the fireplace of the Low Lights Tavern in 1956.

His vivid depiction of the trawler, ‘The Abergeldie’ moored on The Western Quay had once hung on the walls of North Shields' oldest drinking establishment almost 70 years ago, becoming a beloved symbol of the area’s maritime heritage.

Long thought to have been lost when the tavern fell into disrepair, the mural was rediscovered last year in the loft of a local fisherman.

Unveiling of Abrrgeldy painting at the Low Lights Tavern, North Shields. (Photo: Mark Pinder)

They discovered it had been carefully preserved by locals years earlier, removed from the original anaglypta wallpaper and mounted on plywood to protect it for posterity.

The event featured an unveiling by Terry McDermott, Chairman of the North Shields Fisherman’s Heritage Project. Guests including over 25 current and retired members of the fishing community, enjoyed a pie-and-peas lunch, live music, and shared stories of the quays rich history.

Current owner Danny Higney, who had dreamed of restoring this piece of the tavern's history since acquiring the pub in 2016, was deeply moved by its return.

This gathering marked a tribute to both the mural and the enduring legacy of The Low Lights Tavern, taking place in the 800th anniversary year of The Fish Quay.