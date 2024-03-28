Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deactivated 2,000 pound bomb is a local landmark but after 83 years of exposure to the elements at Tynemouth Longsands it had become weatherworn.

Originally dropped in April 1941, on the railway embankment between what was then called the Park Hotel and Beaconsfield House, it has been restored by Monitor Coatings in North Shields at no cost, and now sits outside The Tynemouth Castle Inn.

Tom Nicholson of Monitor Coatings said: “It has been an interesting project to give the old bomb casing a bit of TLC and with it set to be used as a fundraising tool for good causes, including veterans’ charities.

A relic of the Second World War has returned to stand sentinel over the North East coast at The Tynemouth Castle Inn.

“We were happy to donate our time and skills to make this happen.

“We were very conscious that it needed to be preserved but in such a way that it did not lose any of its story.

“We did not want to make it look brand new, but also wanted to protect it from salt in the air and other extremes that it faces sitting on the coast and I think that we have been able to achieve that.”

Despite not exploding, the bomb damaged the track and disrupted railway traffic for a week. Once deactivated it was displayed to raise money for the Tynemouth War Needs Fund.

An interpretation board detailing the history of the bomb will be installed in the coming weeks, along with a collection box for hotel owner The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back fund, raising money for local good causes.

Jason Milburn, general manager at The Tynemouth Castle Inn, said: “There has been a lot of interest in the bomb since we reopened, with questions about where it was and what was happening to it coming almost daily.

“We are delighted to have it back on site and are hugely grateful to Tom and his team for doing such an amazing job on improving its appearance and making sure it is protected for the future.

