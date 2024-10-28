The Greater Morpeth Development Trust honours naval hero Cuthbert Collingwood
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The board, which is the fourth in the series, commemorates the Lord who is recognised as a great British naval hero.
Located along the banks of the River Wansbeck, directly opposite what was once Collingwood’s home, the board was unveiled on Trafalgar Day, annually remembering his greatest achievement when the British navy defeated the combined might of the French and Spanish fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.
Lord Collingwood had been the Rear Admiral supporting his colleague Horatio Nelson, commanding his ship HMS Royal Sovereign when the battle began.
But when Nelson was fatally founded, Collingwood assumed command of the British fleet, steering it to victory in what many historians would consider to be a pivotal moment in the outcome of the Napoleonic Wars.
Born in 1748, Lord Collingwood made his home in Oldgate, Morpeth, where he would spend his shore leave with his wife and family until his death.
Present at the unveiling were two of Lord Collingwood’s descendants – Nigel Collingwood and Jeanette Govia.
Nigel was a founder of the Collingwood Society and was delighted to see the new information board: “Collingwood was one of this country’s greatest naval heroes, it is appropriate that people can now read about his life and times in the town which became his adopted home and also look across the river to see the house he loved so much.”
The other boards remember the lives of more notable figures recognised to Morpeth, including suffragette Emily Wilding Davison and artist James Crawhall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.