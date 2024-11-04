The constable of Alnwick Castle and the Earl of Northumberland: the brains behind the gunpowder plot

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:49 BST
We all know the history of Guy Fawkes and the infamous gunpowder plot – but were Northumberland’s very own Percy cousins actually behind the whole operation?

Henry Percy, nicknamed Harry Hotspur, was the Earl of Northumberland, and cousin to Thomas Percy, the constable of Alnwick Castle in 1596.

The cousins are thought to have had major involvement in the historic gunpowder plot and the origin of what we now celebrate as Guy Fawkes, or bonfire night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was rumoured that Thomas despised King James for his continued persecution of the Catholics, and Henry, despite being a protestant himself, was a Catholic sympathiser.

A memorial of Henry Percy, 9th Earl of Northumberland, in Alnwick.placeholder image
A memorial of Henry Percy, 9th Earl of Northumberland, in Alnwick.

The Earl of Northumberland would send his cousin on missions to find out any information about the king becoming more tolerant towards Catholics – and in 1604 after becoming frustrated with the king’s intolerance, Thomas became the fifth member to join the gunpowder plot.

When the gunpowder and Guy Fawkes were discovered, Fawkes declared that he was Thomas Percy’s servant and so his name was given on the first arrest warrant.

Percy did not manage to escape with the other conspirators and was killed at Holbeche House, in Staffordshire, before his head was displayed outside parliament as a warning to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henry Percy was also arrested when the plot failed as it was thought he was involved following a meeting with Thomas on 4th November and so, charged with lesser offences, he was imprisoned in the Tower of London and fined £30,000 where he remained for 16 years.

Related topics:Alnwick CastleNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice