Sycamore Memory: Emotional Sycamore Gap painting by Northumberland artist gains online acclaim

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
A Northumberland artist has gained traction online with a unique art-piece honouring the loss of the Sycamore Gap tree.

In time with the sentencing of the men who felled the tree on July 15, Kenton Duffield, owner of Northumberland Art unveiled his new work Sycamore Memory.

Sycamore Memory distinctively depicts a large gap in the clouds at Hadrian’s Wall, outlining exactly where the iconic tree once stood.

The artist described how his inspiration to portray the tragic loss of the tree in this way, rather than simply painting the tree standing, came to him in a dream.

Artist Kenton Duffield with his new piece, Sycamore Memory.placeholder image
Artist Kenton Duffield with his new piece, Sycamore Memory.

He said: “Art comes from your soul and that’s how I felt making this piece. I was quite emotional while painting it, I got a bit choked up. The sentence that they got is never going to bring the tree back, but this was my little way of remembering.”

Since showcasing the piece on TikTok, Kenton has had an amazing response both online and in person, with his art evoking strong emotion in those who had fond memories of the tree.

He added: “It just meant so much to people. I have memories of taking my kids and sitting beneath that tree having a picnic and telling them about all the Robin Hood film. They have taken the pleasure and the joy out of peoples lives for no reason whatsoever.”

Northumbria Art has a weekly stall on Wednesdays at the Morpeth Markets. Although Sycamore Memory will not be for sale, the piece is currently on display there for anyone to go and see and will feature in exhibitions later in the year.

