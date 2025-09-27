Two years on from the illegal felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, the National Trust is announcing a major creative commission.

Artists, organisations and creative agencies are being encouraged to breathe new life into the wood saved from the felled tree.

The iconic Sycamore Gap Tree’s unexpected felling in September 2023 led to an outpouring of emotion across the UK and globally and sparked a widespread conversation about our relationship with nature.

The commission seeks to turn that loss into a sense of hope, creative possibility, and reconnection with the natural world.

The Sycamore Gap Tree at Hadrian's Wall (Photo: National Trust Images/John Millar)

Approximately half of the tree’s timber will be made available for this new project, and proposals should set out how the wood, and the story of the Sycamore Gap, can be used to explore themes of connection to nature, memory, place and community.

Final concepts should also reflect the National Trust’s wider goals of restoring nature and ending unequal access to nature and culture.

Annie Reilly, the National Trust’s Public Engagement Director, said: “Two years ago, we lost something very special from a much-loved landscape.

"This commission is a way of marking that iconic tree’s legacy while continuing an important conversation about our collective relationship with nature.

“We want artists and organisations to come up with proposals that will inspire the public to connect with nature and the landscapes around them, using the timber as a symbolic focal point.”

The commission is part of a wider public engagement programme and is supported by the Sycamore Gap Partnership Board, which includes Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA), Historic England, and the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership.

An open call for expressions of interest will begin at 9am on Monday October 13 2025 and close at 5pm on November 17 2025.

Following the open call, five artists or collaborations will be shortlisted and awarded £5,000 to develop detailed proposals.

The shortlisted artists will be given access to a catalogue of the wood available to develop their proposals, which will be judged by experts from the sector, with a public vote to help determine the winner.

In February 2026, the winning proposal will be announced.