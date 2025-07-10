Nearly two years since the tragic felling of the Sycamore Gap, Northumberland National Park Authority welcomes the iconic tree home as part of a striking installation.

Just two miles from where it grew, the largest remaining section of the Sycamore Gap tree, its trunk, will go on permanent display at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

The exhibit is the work of artist Charlie Whinney and the Creative Communities CIC collective and commissioned by Northumberland National Park Authority.

The trunk stands upright, just as it once did, surrounded by three oak benches, from which rise streams of steam-bent wood, that form a canopy in the shape of a giant sycamore leaf.

The largest remaining section of the Sycamore Gap tree will be on display at The Sill. (Credit: The Bigger Picture/NNP)

The design evokes the shelter the tree once offered where people can once again gather, sit, and reflect.

Charlie Whinney said: “This commission has been the biggest honour of my career.

“The work acknowledges a moment in time when the nation reacted to the felling of a single tree which is massively significant in a time when our culture is not so connected to the natural world we are all part of.

“I really hope what we’ve done in some small way allows the people of Northumberland and those who held this tree close to their hearts to process the loss they still feel from that day when the tree was illegally cut down.”

What makes this exhibit truly special is that it has been shaped by the public who cared about it. After the tree was felled, The Sill became a place of celebration and memory.

Visitors left messages expressing grief, love, and hope. As part of the consultation phase of the commission, the artists spoke with community groups and over 300 school children.

Selected tributes have now been individually cut out of wood veneers made of ash, oak and walnut, flow from the floor in three streams, the dedications rise toward the canopy, forming new poems each time they’re read.

“This was the people's tree and so from the start, we knew there had to be a public-led response,” says Tony Gates, Chief Executive of Northumberland National Park Authority.

"The original tree may be gone in the form we knew it, but its legacy remains, and what has come since has been endlessly positive, affirming our belief that people, nature and place cannot be separated and are interdependent.”

The National Trust recognised the importance of keeping it close to its original site. In consultation, the public made clear - the tree should remain accessible, and part of the landscape it once graced.

Sarah Pemberton, Assistant Director of Operations (North East) National Trust said: “The loss of the Sycamore Gap tree and the subsequent outpouring of stories illustrating people’s emotional attachment to the tree, demonstrates the connection between people and our natural heritage.

“We’re focused on honouring that and creating a positive legacy for the tree. We’re delighted to have worked with Northumberland National Park Authority to help bring this section of the tree home.”

The artistic commission was funded by Community Foundation North East who provided £50,000 for the project, including from the North East Roots Fund, which enables people living elsewhere to give back to the region.

The exhibit opens to the public on July 11 at 10am and is free for all to see.