Souter Lighthouse and The Leas - a hidden gem?

This week, Souter Lighthouse and The Leas is our focus.

Built in 1871 to ward ships from the dangerous rocks at Whitburn Steel, Souter was the first lighthouse in the world purpose built to use electricity.

The development of new technology resulted it being decommissioned after 117 years of service to shipping in the North East.