A 19th century shawl said to have belonged to Grace Darling is coming up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace, who lived at Longstone Lighthouse in the Farne Islands, became a 19th century national heroine after helping to save the lives of nine survivors from the wreck of the SS Forfarshire.

She and her father, William Darling, set out in a rowing boat in the early hours of 7th September 1838 to reach the stricken survivors. Their bravery captured the public imagination and Grace was celebrated across Britain as a symbol of courage and selflessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shawl, of buff coloured cloth embroidered in silk with shells and scrolls, is accompanied by a letter of provenance.

Fred Wyrley-Birch with the shawl.

The typed note, addressed to Ernest William Greenwood, publisher of Greenwood Bros Printers Ltd, South Shields, makes reference to the shawl as having belonged to Grace Darling.

The letter explains that the shawl had passed through the estate of George Barclay and was being held by Greenwood as collateral against a book to be published.

The shawl, which measures 345cm long and 117cm deep, carries an estimate of £200-£500 and is expected to attract strong interest at Anderson and Garland’s Collectors’ Auction in Newcastle on October 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Wyrley-Birch, director at Anderson and Garland, said: “Grace Darling’s story is one of the most enduring legends of courage to come out of our region.

"This shawl, with its fine embroidery and fascinating history, is a rare opportunity for someone to own a tangible link to one of Britain’s best loved heroines.”

The auction takes place at 10am. Viewing is available on Tuesday, October 21 from 10am to 3pm.