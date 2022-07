Kathleen in Bridlington Bay.

Kathleen, built in 1949 by the Dawson and Beverley boat building partnership for William Burn Stephenson of Boulmer, played a part in the Sailing Coble Festival in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

It was restored by Julie and Ian Coultas after being found on the brink of being broken up at North Shields in 2019.