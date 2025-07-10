A pair of retired sailors reunited at Newbiggin RNLI station as they commemorated a historic bon voyage 50 years ago.

It was during 1975 that three young sailors left Alnmouth in a small boat bound for an epic voyage to the United States of America.

One of the sailors, John Hall, kept a diary with an entry on the first day recording: “We watched, with some growing alarm, a lifeboat rapidly bearing down on us from Coquet Island. They were only coming to give us a wave however, not to rescue us.”

That lifeboat was the Mary Joicey, from Newbiggin, which was out on training that day in 1975.

Newbiggin RNLI was presented with a donation of almost £1.5k.

When they reached the Caribbean later that year, they founded the River Aln Boat Club (RABC) which is 50 years old this year.

The RABC has turned John’s diary into a book and recently hosted a 50th anniversary party to celebrate this story however John never forgot the meeting at sea with the lifeboat and asked that the funds raised should go to the Newbiggin RNLI.

In June 2025, the two surviving sailors visited Newbiggin Maritime Centre (NMC), reflecting on the last time they met all those years ago on the North Sea.

They then made their way to RNLI Newbiggin where they were entertained by the volunteers before presenting the RNLI with a cheque for £1,421.

Ron Henderson, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Newbiggin said: “We really appreciate these sailors visiting us to commemorate such a special anniversary. Their visit was made even more rememberable as they were able to see the old lifeboat Mary Joicey.”