Ryhope South Beach - a hidden gem?

This week, Ryhope South Beach is our focus.

The beach was once a famous location often visited by the Bishops of Durham for bathing, but has long since been forgotten.

After taking a walk through a very misleading tunnel, you come to a winding path which is home to a variety of animals.

Ryhope beach south is a great secluded beach with amazing views and great walks.