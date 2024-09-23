Restoration of statue in Ford village shortlisted for national conservation award
It is one of three finalists in the conservation category of the annual Marsh Awards organised by the PPSA (Public Statues and Sculpture Association).
The winner will be announced in November.
The beautiful statue of the Archangel Michael was replaced on Good Friday this year after an absence of two-and-a-half years. The essential restoration work was undertaken by Graciela Ainsworth Sculpture Conservation and made possible by generous funding from The Pilgrim’s Trust.
The Waterford Memorial was designed by George Gilbert Scott who also designed the famous Albert Memorial in London’s Hyde Park. It was commissioned by Lady Waterford in memory of her husband who died in a hunting accident in 1859.
St Michael and All Angels Church in Ford will celebrate the return of the statue of St Michael in a short re-dedication service on Sunday, September 29 at 9.45am.
