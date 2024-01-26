Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grade II listed station, a Cullercoats harbour landmark, is up for structural repairs to its tower, external redecoration, timber and roof repairs, and new boat doors.

It is hoped work can begin soon to give the coastal icon some TLC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Freeman, RNLI Regional Estates Manager, said: “The works at Cullercoats RNLI would involve repointing the bell tower and remedial work to the timber structure, re-roofing, redecoration, and the addition of new doors.

Cullercoats Lifeboat Station is a Grade II listed building. (Photo by LDRS)

“Cullercoats lifeboat station is such an iconic and well-loved building, with a rich history of saving lives at sea and we look forward to the works hopefully starting soon."

The boathouse we see today was built in 1897 and has housed boats and crews responsible for numerous rescue missions ever since.

According to the RNLI’s heritage statement to the local authority, there have been 720 launches from the station so far, saving “well over” 840 lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lifeboat station has seen some alternation in recent history, including works in 1992 to allow it to house a new Atlantic-21 lifeboat and launch tractor. The station was also internally modified in 2002 to create a second floor.

Lewis Bartoli, Tynemouth councillor and member of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, said: “What the RNLI is proposing is not only essential but looks to preserve an iconic building. In terms of the status of the boathouse, it has saved countless lives, not just in Cullercoats but throughout the North East coast.

“And anything the council can do, we will fully support this”.

The RNLI’s ‘Heritage Statement’ to North Tyneside Council concluded: “The proposed works contained in this listed building application will arrest the process of decay and deterioration which has occurred to this nationally important listed building over the decades and safeguard this building for future generations.