Led by town councillor, Helen Morris, the road through the village was closed from 9:50am to 12:30pm whilst community groups and wreath-layers congregated around the war memorial.
Remembering the fallen: Wreath laying led by Cramlington town councillor
By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST
A memorial service was held this Remembrance Sunday in Cramlington, followed by a two-minute silence and wreath laying.
