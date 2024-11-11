Remembering the fallen: Wreath laying led by Cramlington town councillor

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST
A memorial service was held this Remembrance Sunday in Cramlington, followed by a two-minute silence and wreath laying.

Led by town councillor, Helen Morris, the road through the village was closed from 9:50am to 12:30pm whilst community groups and wreath-layers congregated around the war memorial.

People gathered to watch as veterans formed a march past the war memorial.

Gatherers participated in a two-minute silence in respect of the fallen soldiers.

Following the silence, names of the fallen were read out to listeners.

The service ended with a wreath laying, led by town councillor, Helen Morris.

