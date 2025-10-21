The fifth year of archaeological excavations at Bremenium Fort, High Rochester in Northumberland National Park has seen a record number of discoveries.

Thanks to £50,000 funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to the Redesdale Archaeological Group (RAG) the project continues to thrive.

This year’s archaeological dig involved 44 adult volunteers, who contributed a combined 2,080 hours, alongside three young participants. 24 archaeology students from Newcastle University also joined for two weeks, also contributing 2,080 hours.

The excavations revealed further structural remains and artefacts, including: Roman pottery, military items, jewellery, and personal items such as a votive oil lamp usually used decoratively to light alters.

The fifth year of archaeological excavations has seen a record number of discoveries. (Photo: Frances McDarby)

The conditions in the lower parts of the trench were waterlogged, preserving items which don’t survive in dry conditions. These included a length of wood and, incredibly, a preserved piece of fruit, which was possibly a plum.

Wall heights and construction layers suggest the building found was rebuilt at least three times, with earlier phases demolished and covered in clay before new construction began.

Chris Jones, Historic Environment Officer at Northumberland National Park Authority, praised the dig’s impact: “The archaeology of High Rochester continues to reveal its secrets, and it’s inspiring to see so many people, of all ages, engaged in the uncovering of their shared heritage.

"These discoveries help us understand how people in the past lived from the remains they left behind which has made such a lasting imprint on the landscape.

“Community led projects like this help us to better understand one of the most important sites in the National Park, improving the advice we give to the farmers and land managers who look after our shared heritage.”

Bob Jackson of Redesdale Archaeological Group (RAG) who has overseen multiple seasons at the site, added: “This year’s finds are exceptional, in both quantity and quality.

“The range of pottery and metalwork, especially the amphora and the intact brooches, offer new insights into trade, craftsmanship, and daily life at Bremenium. It’s a privilege to work with such a committed team.”

The dig welcomed numerous visitors, including children’s charities, Kid's Kabin, and North Tyne Youth community group, North East Sight Matters through Northumberland National Park’s Healthy Park, Healthy People project, and North Tynedale University of the Third Age.

There are plans to explore the site further next year.