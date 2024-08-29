Rare chance to see inside historic Alnwick properties as part of Heritage Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique opportunity to explore one of Alnwick’s most prominent buildings - and view plans to bring the property back to life – is available as part of Heritage Open Days.

General Lambert’s House on Narrowgate is one of the hidden gems opening to the public for the annual festival of history and culture.

It was once home to John Lambert, a prominent solicitor and a generous philanthropist. In 1811 he bought two small houses, then extended, modernised and refaced them to create a stylish home for his large family and thriving legal practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his death the house passed to his son, then was sold to William Dickson, a founding partner of the law firm which became Dickson, Archer & Thorp. They occupied the building until the practice closed in 2003, leaving a collection of legal records that detail almost 200 years of social, political and economic life.

General Lambert's House in Alnwick.

The building has remained empty since 2003, but more than two centuries of alterations have left traces of the story of the house from the 17th to the 20th century.

It will be open from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, September 14.

And there is a rare opportunity to see inside Alnwick’s first school on the same day, also 11am to 2pm, by kind permission of Northumberland Estates.

In the 15th century two Chaplains of the Chantry of the Blessed Mary lived in St Mary’s Chantry House on Walkergate and taught grammar and singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantry House.

Very few of this type of medieval building have survived. Medieval Chantry houses were built as accommodation for the chaplains of Chantry chapels, where masses were sung for the soul of the founder. The Chantry of the Blessed Mary of Alnewicke was in St Michael’s Church. It was licensed in 1448. The two chaplains also taught grammar and singing to poor boys.

When Henry VIII abolished monasteries, priories and convents the chantries were saved. But the chantry was suppressed in the reign of Henry’s son, Edward VI.

There is also a chance to see inside the building that was once Alnwick’s 19th century courthouse, and the remains of the House of Correction and Prisoners’ exercise yard. The property is now part of the Alnwick Youth Hostel on Green Batt.