A rare and historical miniature map playing card, Northumberland VI (6) Clubs, is expected to fetch £80-120 at auction.

Robert Morden’s playing cards, first published in London around 1676, represent one of the earliest examples of cartographic playing cards.

These cards are regarded as the first pocket atlas of the 52 counties of England and Wales. It is believed that only one complete set remains in existence, making individual cards highly sought after by collectors – an incomplete set recently sold for £11,000.

The complete set consists of 52 spot cards, an explanation card and a title card featuring a map of England and Wales divided into counties. Each card features a detailed county map including principal towns, rivers and roads.

The suits represent different regions of England – clubs represent the northern counties, spades the western, hearts the eastern and diamonds the southern.

The Northumberland VI Club card will be included in Anderson and Garland’s Collectors Auction on March 19 and 20.