Dismay has been expressed at cuts to opening hours at Brinkburn Priory.

English Heritage, which looks after the Coquetdale venue, is now only offering guided tours once a month.

Local resident Julian Fenwick Platt, who had been fundraising to restore its historic organ, said he was ‘extremely sad’ at the decision.

"The appeal got off to a very encouraging start,” he said.

Brinkburn Priory.

"Obviously it is not possible to continue to raise money in these circumstances, so the appeal has been closed and the contributions already given returned to the donors.”

Brinkburn Priory, on a picturesque loop in the River Coquet some four miles from Rothbury, was built in the 12th century and carefully and accurately restored in Victorian times.

It has been open to the public in the summer months since 1965, when it was handed over to the Ministry of Works by the Fenwick family.

"It has always been an important and integral part of the community of Coquetdale and beyond,” said Mr Fenwick Platt.

"It is not a ruin. The church is fully functional and was the home for 20 years of the widely-acclaimed Brinkburn Music Festival. Its closure dampens the pride and affection of local people.

“It seems extremely sad that a place that Nicholas Pevsner in his Northumberland in The Buildings of England describes as ‘embedded fairy-fashion in greenery at Brinkburn’ should be denied access to those to whom it was given.”

The charity has also made changes to opening arrangements at Prudhoe Castle and Aydon Castle in Corbridge.

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “This year, we’ve made some changes to the opening arrangements at a small number of sites in our care. We’re looking forward to working with the local community to open for special events, temporary exhibitions and guided tours.

“We’re currently working on plans for this but can confirm that Brinkburn Priory will be open for guided tours on the last Sunday in the month. English Heritage is a charity and we rely on the support of our visitors, members and donors to care for our historic properties and open them to the public.”