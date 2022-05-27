Opening of new heritage centre in Yetholm sees ancient spearhead displayed to guests and visitors

The trustees in the newly opened Yetholm Heritage Centre.

The Thirlestane spearhead is estimated to date from c.1600-1000BC during the Bronze Age period in Britain.

The artefact, which is Scottish in origin, was discovered near Thirlestane House in November 2009 and was was reported by John Wylie and Catherine Ross, who are the present owners of the house, whilst they were levelling the ground around the estate.

The spearhead is described as having crescent-shaped openings and incised concentric circles on the blade.

Yetholm Heritage Centre.

It was then decided that the spearhead would be allocated to the Scottish Borders Council Museums.

Andrew Tulloch of the Borders Museum Service brought the beautifully crafted bronze artefact to display for one afternoon only.

Together with the spearhead, the invited guests were able to admire the interpretive panels, a slide show of photographs and a display in the church in Kirk Yetholm.

The Heritage Centre is now open from 10am to 4.30pm each day until the end of September, excluding Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 when the annual exhibition is being prepared.

This exhibition runs from June 12 to 18 and will give further opportunities to see and hear more of Yetholm’s heritage.

With carefully curated archives, and providing opportunities for research, the general consensus is that the heritage centre will prove to be an asset to the village for years to come.

As one guest commented: “It is brilliant to see such great history saved.”