On the right lines: celebrating return of Northumberland rail link in poetry
Greg, who has published a number of railway poems in his first poetry pamphlet, called simply Trainspotters, will be reading from 2-3pm.
He said: “I’m very grateful to Northumberland Libraries for allowing me to shine the spotlight on the great railway heritage in this area, as well as celebrating the return of rail passengers along the new Northumberland Line later this year.”
He added: “Don’t worry if you’re not particularly a railways fan. My poems are by no means all about trains!”
Greg moved to Northumberland from Surrey almost two years ago, and has fallen in love with his adopted county, and its history, landscape, and wildlife. He edits the poetry website Write Out Loud, writes reviews of local open-mic poetry nights, and is undertaking a part-time MA in writing poetry at Newcastle University.
Entry to On The Right Lines is free, but it is important to book via Eventbrite, as space is limited. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-beach-library-on-the-right-lines-tickets-976212587127
