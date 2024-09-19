On the right lines: celebrating return of Northumberland rail link in poetry

By Greg Freeman
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
A poem to celebrate the opening of the Northumberland Line, 60 years after its stations were closed to passengers as part of the Beeching cuts, will be read by poet Greg Freeman at a special reading at South Beach library, Blyth, on Friday 4 October - the day after National Poetry Day.

Greg, who has published a number of railway poems in his first poetry pamphlet, called simply Trainspotters, will be reading from 2-3pm.

He said: “I’m very grateful to Northumberland Libraries for allowing me to shine the spotlight on the great railway heritage in this area, as well as celebrating the return of rail passengers along the new Northumberland Line later this year.”

He added: “Don’t worry if you’re not particularly a railways fan. My poems are by no means all about trains!”

Greg Freeman at the Aln Valley heritage railway in AlnwickGreg Freeman at the Aln Valley heritage railway in Alnwick
Greg Freeman at the Aln Valley heritage railway in Alnwick

Greg moved to Northumberland from Surrey almost two years ago, and has fallen in love with his adopted county, and its history, landscape, and wildlife. He edits the poetry website Write Out Loud, writes reviews of local open-mic poetry nights, and is undertaking a part-time MA in writing poetry at Newcastle University.

Entry to On The Right Lines is free, but it is important to book via Eventbrite, as space is limited. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-beach-library-on-the-right-lines-tickets-976212587127

