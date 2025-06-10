Established in 2004, June 5 marked the 19th anniversary of the educational event at Glendale Showground near Wooler.
Celebrating local heritage and culture, exhibitors share their knowledge to explain where food comes from with an emphasis on giving a wider understanding of the countryside, the environment and the people who work in the rural economy.
This year, organisers welcomed 70 exhibitors representing the rural sector, and 70 stewards helped prepare the event and work on the day. Greggs kindly sponsored all exhibitor and steward's lunches.
Turnbull's Northumbrian Food teamed up with Northumberland Estates and Eat Wild to serve 1200 venison burgers, 800 sausages and 500 bolognese portions.
Gemma Douglas from the Glendale Agricultural Society, who organise the event, said: “It was heartwarming to hear excited questions being asked, and engaging conversations had on the field between the exhibitors and children.”
