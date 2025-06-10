Northumberland's Children's Countryside Day welcomed 1700 children to rural education event

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
1700 children from across the North East attended this year’s Children’s Countryside Day.

Established in 2004, June 5 marked the 19th anniversary of the educational event at Glendale Showground near Wooler.

Celebrating local heritage and culture, exhibitors share their knowledge to explain where food comes from with an emphasis on giving a wider understanding of the countryside, the environment and the people who work in the rural economy.

This year, organisers welcomed 70 exhibitors representing the rural sector, and 70 stewards helped prepare the event and work on the day. Greggs kindly sponsored all exhibitor and steward's lunches.

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food teamed up with Northumberland Estates and Eat Wild to serve 1200 venison burgers, 800 sausages and 500 bolognese portions.

Gemma Douglas from the Glendale Agricultural Society, who organise the event, said: “It was heartwarming to hear excited questions being asked, and engaging conversations had on the field between the exhibitors and children.”

1700 children from 44 North East schools attended the day.

1. Children's Countryside Day

1700 children from 44 North East schools attended the day. Photo: Gemma Douglas

Photo Sales
The event provides children with experiences around food, farming and the countryside.

2. Children's Countryside Day

The event provides children with experiences around food, farming and the countryside. Photo: Gemma Douglas

Photo Sales
Turnbull's Northumbrian Food had a butchery stand on the day to teach children about where meat comes from and how it is prepared.

3. Children's Countryside Day

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food had a butchery stand on the day to teach children about where meat comes from and how it is prepared. Photo: Gemma Douglas

Photo Sales
The Eat Wild team helped serve food portions to attendees.

4. Children's Countryside Day

The Eat Wild team helped serve food portions to attendees. Photo: Gemma Douglas

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth EastWoolerGreggs
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice