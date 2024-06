The Northumberland Remembers ceremony, organised by Northumberland County Council on the evening of Thursday, June 6, saw musical performances followed by a commemoration service beside the Dave Stephens Centre.

A national beacon was lit on the roof of the centre.

The landings in 1944 were named Operation Overlord and saw around 4,000 ships and landing craft set down about 132,500 troops on five beaches in Normandy to begin the liberation of north west Europe from Nazi occupation.