Northumberland Archives seeking memories of Alnwick firm ahead of Heritage Open Days

Northumberland Archives is keen to hear from people who had associations with the legal practice Dickson, Archer & Thorp of Narrowgate House in Alnwick.

Over a number of years Northumberland Archives has been collecting records of the practice that were disseminated after the death of the last partner, Reginald Thorp, in 2003.

Their plan is to record reminiscences of former employees and clients of the practice or anyone who has any memories of Mr Thorp or the practice.

Snippets of some of the recordings will be used in a display that will be shown in Narrowgate House when it is open to the public for Heritage Open Days on Saturday, September 20.

If you have memories that you’d be keen to share please contact Northumberland Archives via [email protected].