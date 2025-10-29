North Tyneside Council plans rebuild of St Mary’s Island aging causeway

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:05 GMT
North Tyneside Council is exploring options to rebuild the ageing causeway that connects visitors to St Mary’s Island.

The 900ft concrete causeway, which links the coast near Brierdene car park in Whitley Bay to St Mary’s Island, is used by more than 100,000 visitors each year.

While it has been repaired and resurfaced several times, sections of the causeway are beginning to deteriorate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the causeway lies within a protected conservation area of high ecological importance, any future work will be carefully planned to protect local wildlife and habitats.

The council hope to rebuild the causeway to St Mary's Island.placeholder image
The council hope to rebuild the causeway to St Mary's Island.

The council will work closely with environmental bodies and other partners to ensure that any proposal meets all necessary requirements.

Deputy Mayor Carl Johnson said: “St Mary’s Causeway is the gateway to one of North Tyneside’s best-loved landmarks. We’re now looking at how we can secure its future so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy safe access to the island for many years to come.”

Although funding and final permissions are still to be confirmed, the council hopes to move the project forward and will share updates as plans develop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans build on the council’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the island, following a £900,000 restoration of St Mary’s Lighthouse and cottages in 2024, which included tower repairs and new interactive exhibits showcasing the island’s heritage and wildlife.

Related topics:North Tyneside CouncilWhitley BayNorth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice