North Tyneside Council is exploring options to rebuild the ageing causeway that connects visitors to St Mary’s Island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 900ft concrete causeway, which links the coast near Brierdene car park in Whitley Bay to St Mary’s Island, is used by more than 100,000 visitors each year.

While it has been repaired and resurfaced several times, sections of the causeway are beginning to deteriorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the causeway lies within a protected conservation area of high ecological importance, any future work will be carefully planned to protect local wildlife and habitats.

The council hope to rebuild the causeway to St Mary's Island.

The council will work closely with environmental bodies and other partners to ensure that any proposal meets all necessary requirements.

Deputy Mayor Carl Johnson said: “St Mary’s Causeway is the gateway to one of North Tyneside’s best-loved landmarks. We’re now looking at how we can secure its future so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy safe access to the island for many years to come.”

Although funding and final permissions are still to be confirmed, the council hopes to move the project forward and will share updates as plans develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans build on the council’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the island, following a £900,000 restoration of St Mary’s Lighthouse and cottages in 2024, which included tower repairs and new interactive exhibits showcasing the island’s heritage and wildlife.