North East Maritime Trust - a hidden gem?

This week, the North East Maritime Trust is our focus.

Tucked away on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields – this ‘interactive’ museum showcases the maritime history of the area, highlighting some of the key boats that were built on the very banks of the river.

Visitors can enjoy the pieces on show, while also being able to help carry out repairs on real historical boats rescued by the museum – from painting to helping construct oars for the vessels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the current boat projects the volunteers at North East Maritime Trust are working on to complete.

The volunteers running the museum are more than happy to discuss their work, and support anyone wishing to join the team and get hands on with some real history.