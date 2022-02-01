New exhibition opens at Alnwick's Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery

Danny Collecting Pebbles.

The show will investigate and celebrate the meeting of the science of geology with the art of painting; exploring the depths and origins of the Northumberland landscape and our place within it.

Ian was first introduced to the petrological microscope by his friend Stephen Marker and together they have adventured into the geology of Northumberland, with specific focus on the rocks of the Cheviot Hills.

Ian said: “I collect, cut, shape and mount slivers of rock – thinned to less than a hair’s breadth, to the point they become transparent. Then, looking through the microscope, the rocks' hidden minerals are quite literally ‘brought to light’, revealing their identity, their breath-taking complexity and the tell-tale signs of their genesis.”

Peniel Heugh 'Mine'

The exhibition presents two series of paintings: “Interiors” – interior landscapes that reflect and respond to the geological mineral structure of the rock samples and “Restites” - small immediate magmas of paint. These paintings will be on display together with the rock samples that inspired them.

Chairwoman of Bailiffgate, Jean Humphrys, said: “We are delighted to have Ian’s work on display in our gallery. The exhibition will appeal to art lovers, geologists and those who are intrigued to see the hidden landscape of Northumberland.”

Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery is an award-winning, volunteer-run People’s Museum based in Alnwick, Northumberland. Housed in what was previously a church close to Alnwick Castle, Bailiffgate preserves, maintains and continues to tell the fascinating stories which celebrate the heritage of Alnwick and the district.