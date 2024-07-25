NE planning specialist sees continued out of region growth with art installation for English Heritage
Plans by the firm, which recently opened a new Newcastle office, will see temporary artwork by British artist Keith Harrison installed at Witley Court & Gardens, near Worcester.
This has been given the green light following a planning resubmission that will see the installation of artwork that aims to highlight the lives of working-class miners who worked in the pits owned by Witley Court’s 19th-century owner, the Earl of Dudley.
The project is seen as a welcome boon for the local economy, with businesses set to benefit from an initiative that’s expected to generate extra revenue through the supply of materials and skills for the creation of the artwork and additional spend locally by attracting visitors to the region.
According to Joe Ridgeon, director at Hedley Planning, who oversaw the application, the project reflects growing national demand for the company’s expertise.
He added: “It’s great to get planning approval. This is a fabulous opportunity to further add to what is already a world-class visitor destination with a truly unique art installation and unprecedented visitor experience, which will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”
The artwork is expected to be open to the public in Spring 2025.
