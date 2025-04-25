Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland castle which has been shut to the public must reopen “as a matter of urgency”, an MP says.

Joe Morris, the MP for Hexham, has called on English Heritage to offer assurances over the long-term future of Prudhoe Castle.

The charity has announced that the historic treasure has been closed while it “works out a new way to operate it”, deeming that low visitor numbers have rendered it unsustainable.

After a community outcry about the decision, Mr Morris has said that the people of Prudhoe “deserve a long-term commitment to the preservation of their local history”.

Joe Morris, Hexham MP. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

He said: “Prudhoe Castle is an important part of the town’s heritage and its sudden closure has undoubtedly caused shock in the local area.

"This local treasure has been the host to many a school trip, drawn visitors into Prudhoe during their stay in Northumberland and stood as a welcome reminder of the town’s rich history – that is why it is so important that the site is not left to decline during its closure.

“I know from my previous work with English Heritage that they care deeply about the sites they operate. I look forward to meeting with representatives from the Castle soon to seek the reassurance our community needs that this much-loved landmark will be cared for and reopen to the public as a matter of urgency. The people of Prudhoe deserve a long-term commitment to the preservation of their local history.”

English Heritage has confirmed that it does plan to reopen the grounds surrounding the castle and offer free entry on a daily basis, though no date has been set for that.

Opening hours have also been cut at Brinkburn Priory, near Morpeth, and Aydon Castle, in Corbridge, which will be open for guided tours on the last Sunday of each month.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: “The reality is that because of the small number of visitors we welcome to Prudhoe Castle through general admission, it isn’t sustainable for us to continue operating in this way.

“We have to be realistic that the money we spend on opening and staffing sites when visitors choose not to come could be better spent on caring for those sites, as well as the many places in our care which are free-to-visit but not free-to-maintain (most of our 400 sites across the country fall into that category).

"We will now start to develop a programme of opening events at Prudhoe, which could include guided tours, temporary exhibitions or partnering up with the local community for special occasions to ensure we can share the site in a way which offers a rich experience to visitors.”